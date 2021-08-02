Letter to the Editor, Aug.3 , 2021: Past time to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations

Past time to mandate

COVID-19 vaccinations

It’s well past time to mandate vaccinations. We no longer can worry about hurt feelings or rights. The vaccines have been in arms for seven months now. The wait/see period is over. Enforcing the mandate would be difficult, but not impossible. If you don’t pay your traffic tickets, you can’t get your license renewed. If you don’t pay child support, your paycheck gets garnished. It would help, however, to have more public awareness. The only place I see COVID-19 information is on the news. Many people don’t watch the news. They do have Facebook accounts, though. It’s time to use the unused COVID-19 funds to buy or mandate air time for public service announcements about mandatory vaccinations on sporting events and sitcoms. The spots could be similar to the anti-smoking campaigns. Pictures of lungs of the vaccinated and unvaccinated could be hared, as well as hard facts such as the percentage of the hospitalized who have not been inoculated. There are plenty of gripping accounts of surviving family members and hospital workers that can be shared. Either way, people no longer should have a choice in this matter.