Letter to the Editor, Aug. 30, 2020: Facts, not myths, should guide forest management

Facts, not myths, should
guide forest management
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In Wayne Thacker’s recent letter, “Sierra Club promoted several racist myths,” he listed three “racist myths” of his own creation, then fast forwarded to the present and concluded that the national forests are being mismanaged as a direct result of John Muir’s racist writings. Here are Thacker’s myths paraphrased:
• American forests were wilderness before European settlement;
• America’s forests were pristine and untrammeled before European intervention;
• Forests should consist mainly of old, big trees with closed canopies.
Thacker’s three racist myths, as he calls them, are one and the same. The first two simply are restatements of the same premise. The third is derived from the other two because — absent the effect of lightning and the activities of Indigenous peoples — the result, at least in temperate forests, would be very big trees with closed canopies.
Instead of talking about myths, we should talk about facts. First, no one believes or ever has believed that American forests were unaffected by Indigenous peoples. Thacker also seems to be unaware that the national forests already are being harvested. The definition of what is sustainable, however, is and always should be vigorously analyzed and debated. Many conservation groups advocate for pockets of true wilderness within the national forests and national parks. The goal, however, simply isn’t big trees — it is to let nature take its course. If a fire is started in a designated wilderness area by natural causes, such as lightning, it is allowed to burn.
Thacker’s letter is a classic example of a non sequitur argument. Did Muir have flaws? Yes. Do his flaws manifest themselves in today’s forest management policy? Absolutely not. Let’s continue the important work of finding ways to sustainably use our natural resources. And let's also remember that, without Muir’s pioneering conservation efforts, many of our amazing national parks would not exist.
William Miller.
Richmond.