Letter to the Editor. Aug. 30, 2020: Gun theft database a tool for reducing gun violence

Gun theft database a tool
for reducing gun violence
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his recent Letter to the Editor, "Exaggeration won't help solve gun violence issue," Virginia Center for Public Safety Legislative Director Andrew Goddard wrote that people should stop complaining about gun violence and offer constructive ideas about how to reduce it. I often have wondered about the effect of illegal guns on the street involved in crimes. There are numerous occurrences of guns stolen from the plant of manufacture or off of transportation vehicles, and theft from gun shops around the country. Then there are thefts of guns from gun owners. It all adds up to thousands of guns stolen every year. A database tracking stolen guns from point of theft to point of crime would help a great deal in reducing violent crime. Unfortunately, a majority of the gun industry is against this because of negative publicity on the part of gun manufacturers and embarrassment on the part of gun owners, some of whom leave their guns in unlocked cars. If America is serious about reducing gun violence, Congress should pass legislation to be signed by the president mandating all guns stolen anywhere in the supply chain be reported to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives within 24 hours of theft, with the database available for public viewing. All perpetrators then should be prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice. The more transparent this information is, the better off America will be.
Joe Shocket.
Chester.