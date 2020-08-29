Letter to the Editor, Aug. 30, 2020: Reader: Race is not defining aspect of life

Reader: Race is not
defining aspect of life
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Columnist Leonard Pitts' obsession with race and the all-encompassing effect he believes it has on life begs a question: If America truly operates as a caste system with Blacks as the "untouchables," how have Pitts, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Barack Obama, Clarence Thomas, etc., managed to achieve success in life?
The list of accomplished Black Americans would go on endlessly.
It would seem impossible in Pitts' worldview, yet countless Black individuals have succeeded in both great and small ways.
Could it be that success has less to do with race, gender and religion, and much to do with an individual taking the skills and talent he or she has, working hard, being determined, believing in the opportunities this country offers and taking advantage of them?
Pitts and those who advocate race as the defining aspect of life do everyone a disservice.
Chris Waters.
Manakin-Sabot.