Letter to the Editor, Aug. 30, 2020: VCU seems unprepared for possible virus spread

VCU seems unprepared
for possible virus spread
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) seems to be willing to hold its neighbors and the city in general hostage in our homes.
Those in charge must be living in ivory towers with no need to interact in everyday life.
VCU has reported at least 67 people are in quarantine on campus — and there should be more.
How many off-campus folks should be quarantining or isolating, and can we reasonably expect that this is happening? Many probably live with multiple housemates in one-bath, one-kitchen apartments and possibly share a bedroom. Add these circumstances to the fact that irresponsible actions already have played a part.
We might bet that many of these folks are going out to eat where Richmonders eat, making their beer runs to our corner markets, going to our grocery stores and going out to neighborhood watering holes.
It seems to me that VCU was not prepared for bringing together masses of young people who have been penned up for months.
Its actions seem to be equivalent to parents sending a child off to college with 3-by-5-inch index cards to post in his room:
Don't eat unhealthy food;
Don't stay out after 9 p.m.;
Don't drink;
Don't have sex;
And, please, don't go to any parties.
Jerry Gum.
Richmond.