Letter to the Editor. Aug. 31, 2020: More streamlined service might draw churchgoers

More streamlined service
might draw churchgoers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with great sadness the recent column by Robin Beres about Americans giving up on God, because if there ever were a time in modern history when we need religion in our lives, it's now.
I do not attribute the decline of religion to modern technology, economics or changes in social norms. I believe the decline is more basic. Over the past 20 years, my personal experience has been that services have become too long, too ritualistic and there’s too much singing. Perhaps if they made a few changes — like offering a late Sunday morning or afternoon service limited to 30 or 45 minutes, stop the handshaking and hugging, have fewer rituals, only sing one or two songs, and put the focus back on the sermon — congregations would grow again.
Jane Miller.
Charlottesville.