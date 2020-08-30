Letter to the Editor, Aug. 31, 2020: Postal Service crucial to delivery of ballots

Postal Service crucial
to delivery of ballots
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regardless of party affiliation, Americans must support the U.S. Postal Service to protect the safety, security and integrity of the U.S. mail. We should safeguard the sanctity of the U.S. mail and combat against those wishing to delay or destroy mail service. That is un-American.
I am a retired federal employee, writing to raise awareness of recent operational changes that are resulting in substantial delays in mail delivery. Americans need the Postal Service performing at full capacity now more than ever.
Americans rely on the Postal Service to deliver lifesaving prescription medications, essential goods and communications. In some cases, delayed or denied delivery could force individuals to forgo critical medications and goods altogether. An interruption in service also means a delay in receiving and delivering absentee ballots, crucial during the pandemic. For seniors, especially those with pre-existing medical conditions who are quarantining for safety, a trip to the pharmacy, store or polling site unnecessarily could expose them to greater risk of infection from COVID-19.
Our lawmakers must do right by the American people and support the postal workers who tirelessly work each day to ensure households and businesses receive timely delivery of mail and goods, often at a greater risk to their own health. Citizens should urge their elected representatives to preserve the Postal Service and provide emergency funding to keep it operating.
Joyce Ruff.
Glen Allen.