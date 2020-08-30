 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Aug. 31, 2020: Reader blames union for postal service woes
Letter to the Editor, Aug. 31, 2020: Reader blames union for postal service woes

Reader blames union

for Postal Service woes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

How can it possibly be the fault of Republicans that the U.S. Postal Service has lowered its standards?

Union work standards, or the lack thereof, have destroyed the Postal Service from within.

Mail is delivered days and even weeks late. Junk mail is the norm. On my rural route, it is not uncommon to have five different delivery people within one week.

Our regular carrier is a pure delight and it is a pleasure to see her on her route, but she is a single mom and just cannot be there every day.

It was the lack of good quality service, created by unions, that caused everyone to move away from using our Postal Service, not Republicans.

Bill Graves.

Henrico.

