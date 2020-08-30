Letter to the Editor, Aug. 31, 2020: Reader disagrees on importance of religion

Reader disagrees on
importance of religion
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In her column “Leaving religion,” Robin Beres reports that the number of Americans who believe God is directing their lives has fallen to 56% (even lower for college graduates). She finds the fact that folks are leaving organized religion “in droves” worrisome because "without God, where do we turn for help when things turn bad?” She offers two unconvincing “proofs” that God exists: the structural similarity between brain neutron networks and those of interstellar galaxies, and C.S. Lewis observation that “our hearts yearn for something earth can’t provide.” To me, her musings seem disparate and fueled by wishful thinking.
As individuals become economically secure and come to trust science as the real generator of truth, they naturally tend to question or stop believing fanciful ideas. In Christianity, for example, you must believe that God gave his “only begotten” Son (who is somehow as old as his father) to the people of a small planet (Earth) circling a small star (our sun) that is one of an estimated 250 billion stars in our galaxy, all within a universe containing an estimated 200 billion galaxies, just so these people could be freed of sin. You also must believe that the Son ascended to heaven and is seated by his Father.
As science overtakes revelation as the most reliable source of truth, people simply are not going to believe such fanciful stories.
When people need help, they will do what they’ve done for eons: turn to other people who (unless brainwashed or mentally ill) have an innate sense of love for other humans. Church communities will remain important places for help, but only if they cast out or neutralize the fanciful notions in their church doctrines.
John Schuiteman.
Ashland.