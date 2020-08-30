Letter to the Editor. Aug. 31, 2020: Stoney must be held accountable for actions

Stoney must be held
accountable for actions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Given the strong push to hold police accountable for their misconduct, it was a welcome gesture from Councilwoman Kim Gray to ask the commonwealth’s attorney to investigate the $1.8 million contract awarded by Mayor Levar Stoney to a political contributor for the removal of the Monument Avenue statues. The circumstances of the contract are questionable, and Gray requested an official review to determine if any city laws or rules were broken and “whether any criminal charges are warranted.” But why hasn't there been a call for an investigation into the removal of the statues? Stoney unilaterally acted against the legal advice of the interim city attorney. At the time, the removal was not supported by the City Council and was contrary to the procedures specified in the recently adopted state laws governing the removal of Confederate monuments.
Of course, one reason no one requested a legal review is that the case was in the court system. Now the Supreme Court of Virginia has ruled: Only the city attorney can bring suit. So, unless he chooses to take action, this is the end of the road, without the court ever ruling on whether the mayor broke the law. Case dismissed. The mayor’s attorneys rejoice. Countless others are unsatisfied and cynical.
It is striking how similar Stoney’s defense of his action is to the defense offered for police who use excessive force: Exaggerate the threat and then claim that your duty to protect the public (or yourself) left you no choice. If we are to instill a greater degree of police accountability, city government has to reclaim the moral high ground. Gray’s request is a good first step. Now it is time for her — or someone — to call for a review of the mayor’s actions. Absent a demonstrated commitment to the rule of law that starts at the top, the push for greater police accountability rings hollow.
Robert Holyer.
Manakin-Sabot.