Letter to the Editor,, Aug. 4, 2021: Go beyond HB 2038; improve penal system

Go beyond HB 2038;
improve penal system
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
House Bill 2038 was signed into law this July by Gov. Ralph Northam. The law marks a critical step forward in Virginia’s recent efforts to acknowledge and address its racist criminal justice system. Specifically, this law limits the court’s ability to issue parole violations and restricts the maximum parole sentence length to five years.
In other words, minor technical parole violations that often keep formerly convicted persons trapped in a cycle of recidivism will lose much of their power. With the support of successful activist and hip-hop icon Meek Mill, aka Robert Rihmeek Williams, Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, was able to get the attention and support that HB 2038 needed. While celebrating this progress, it is important that we also discuss how this legislation falls short. Five years of parole is often a harsh and excessive sentence that can haunt nonviolent formerly incarcerated persons for years.
This law lacks the ability for judges to re-examine and reverse past rulings. Advocates and stakeholders hope that this sets the stage for "second look" sentencing laws that offer an opportunity for sentencing of someone who might have changed since the crime was committed. That is another concrete step the commonwealth can take to keep pace with best practice in addressing racist rulings.
Context is key here. Prior to the passage of this law, Virginia was one of only seven states lacking this type of parole-sentencing limitation. Virginia also has an embarrassing history of being one of the leading states in rates of the school-to-prison-pipeline. Now is the time for Virginia to capitalize on this window of opportunity for needed change, and to build off this year’s political momentum.
Bram Crowe-Getty.
Social work graduate student.
Virginia Commonwealth University.
Richmond.