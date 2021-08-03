Letter to the Editor,, Aug. 4, 2021: Go beyond HB 2038; improve penal system

Go beyond HB 2038;

improve penal system

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

House Bill 2038 was signed into law this July by Gov. Ralph Northam. The law marks a critical step forward in Virginia’s recent efforts to acknowledge and address its racist criminal justice system. Specifically, this law limits the court’s ability to issue parole violations and restricts the maximum parole sentence length to five years.

In other words, minor technical parole violations that often keep formerly convicted persons trapped in a cycle of recidivism will lose much of their power. With the support of successful activist and hip-hop icon Meek Mill, aka Robert Rihmeek Williams, Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, was able to get the attention and support that HB 2038 needed. While celebrating this progress, it is important that we also discuss how this legislation falls short. Five years of parole is often a harsh and excessive sentence that can haunt nonviolent formerly incarcerated persons for years.