Letter to the Editor, Aug. 4, 2021: Mandate masks & vaccines?

Mandate masks, vaccines?

Then pass legislation

Federal government officials indicate that they are not mandating masks or vaccines in response to COVID-19. They are “highly encouraging or recommending” private businesses, academic institutions and state/city/county governments to do exactly that, which violates the constitutional rights of Americans. I am not anti-mask or anti-vaccine, but when the federal government highly encourages or recommends that private businesses, academic institutions, and state/city/county governments mandate masks and vaccines at local levels, the result is the eventual segregation and ostracizing of U.S. citizens. Those entities (business, academic, governmental) are now agents of the U.S. government and are infringing on the rights of Americans. These quasi-mandates promoted by the federal government are end runs around the U.S. Constitution. If the federal government wants to mandate masks and vaccines, then pass legislation. Emergency orders and executive directives are no way to do business in a free America.