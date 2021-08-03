Letter to the Editor, Aug. 4, 2021: Simply: Can we have 2 Olympic gold medals?

Simply: Can we have

2 Olympic gold medals?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Two Olympian high jumpers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games brought great joy to our world while inadvertently teaching us more about being human and possibly a lesson or two about racial reconciliation. Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy both had jumps of 2.37 meters (about 7.8 feet) and then failed at the 2.39 meters range. When the judge offered them a" jump off," Barshim — a two-time Olympic medalist — asked the judge, “Why can’t we share the gold?” And, to the joy of the world, they did.

Of different countries, different religions and different skin colors, these two Olympians have hearts of true champions. In our global stress and strife about race or other human inequities, their behavior speaks volumes in our attempts to find solutions.

The end to racial hostilities and racism has not come through religion. Even the business world struggles with equity issues and educators balk at teaching America’s history. It’s the world of Olympians that implicates us by raising a profound question of equality, equity and education: “Can we have two golds?"