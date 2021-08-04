Letter to the Editor, Aug. 5, 2021: City, school board spat only hurts students

City, school board spat

only hurts students

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While the Richmond School Board and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney continue their power struggle over who is in charge concerning George Wythe High School, the start of the school year looms.

The losers have been the children. The parents are or should be shouting to stop the madness but no one is listening. Stoney spent a year caring more about removing monuments and ignoring his real duties than taking care of schools in Richmond. It only was recently, when he was getting negative comments, that he began to care. Where are these students going to go to school, or is the fall-back option doing it online?

All of the School Board members and the mayor are responsible for this fiasco. They should get their egos out of the way and get something done. The daily updates of the related failures are proof that none of the people involved know what to do. We, who are in the region, consider this an embarrassment to the entire Richmond area.

Karen Woosley.