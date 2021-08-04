Letter to the Editor, Aug. 5, 2021: Just election audit, or hunt for errors?

Just election audit,

or hunt for errors?

State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, and others have called for an audit of the 2020 general election in Virginia. The purpose, they claim, is to instill confidence in the electoral process so that voters are assured that our elections are conducted with integrity and the winners represent the will of people. Why would anyone be opposed to that? After all, if there was no foul play, then public confidence surely will result from such an audit. But let’s be clear: The purpose of an audit is not to instill confidence, but rather to erode it. The only acceptable outcome for those calling for an audit is to find an error — any error, or even a tiny hint at one — that they can extrapolate into a claim that the results are inaccurate. Imagine the fundraising possibilities.