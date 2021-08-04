Letter to the Editor, Aug. 5, 2021: Misinformation clouds truth about COVID-19

Misinformation clouds

truth about COVID-19

I keep hoping examples of misinformation will stop but there seems to be no end, such as John Madison's July 29 Letter to the Editor concerning COVID-19 vaccinations. I won't bother addressing his comparing the disease in children to deaths by car wreck and or flu. But his asserting that the vaccine is experimental is one I can't abide. This virus is changing and as such, the science dealing with it it must also change. More importantly, this vaccine is not experimental. I know conservative news channels and those conservatives on social media constantly use that argument. Secondly, this mutation is different. We know for sure it is more transmissible and now we learn that vaccinated folks possibly can spread it. So we know some things we didn't a few days or weeks ago. Because of the new information, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, and other public health professionals have encouraged mask-wearing as a precaution. How wonderful that we actually are being proactive for a change. Bottom line is the delta strain is worse than the original and I don't think we want to learn about the next mutation. In his closing statement, Madison noted that he was not dangerous nor irresponsible. I beg to differ.