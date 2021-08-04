Letter to the Editor, Aug. 5, 2021; Repetitive message: Keep communities together

Repetitive message:

Keep communities together

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In his July 31 op-ed in the RTD, Ellis West decried the use of communities of interest when considering Virginia’s new legislative districts. He spent several hundred words wondering aloud what the phrase meant and ultimately concluded that he was doubtful the newly formed Virginia Redistricting Commission (VRC) could actually do its job effectively.

I have worked to reform Virginia’s outdated and discriminatory redistricting laws for the better part of the past decade. West’s column made it clear that he is new to studying the issue.

For clarity, this phrase refers to anything that makes your community whole. The Code of Virginia defines a community of interest as a neighborhood sharing similar social, cultural and economic interests. This is a very common term used among redistricting reform advocates across the country.

Many of these advocates in Virginia have spoken at VRC meetings over the past several months, and one sentiment continues to be repeated again and again: Keep communities together. This is true regardless of political affiliation, gender identity, urban or rural residency, ethnicity and race.