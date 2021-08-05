Letter to the Editor, Aug. 6, 2021: Giveaway suggestions for tax windfall funds

Giveaway suggestions

for tax windfall funds

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The state is awash with money. It has almost $7 billion from a budget windfall and federal funds. Some of this money will go for infrastructure projects and pandemic relief, but there will be plenty left to play with. Here are some suggestions:

Give as much money back to the taxpayers as possible. It will be needed to offset inflation and huge tax increases.

Put extra money into the rainy day fund. With the ever-worsening crisis at our southern border, some of those buses carrying those who entered illegally are bound to be headed our way.

Increase the minimum wage for all state employees to at least $15 per hour.

Fund a real investigation of the Virginia Parole Board shenanigans.

Establish a committee to study the decriminalization of all drugs, such as cocaine and marijuana.