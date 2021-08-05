Letter to the Editor, Aug. 6, 2021: Giveaway suggestions for tax windfall funds

Giveaway suggestions
for tax windfall funds
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The state is awash with money. It has almost $7 billion from a budget windfall and federal funds. Some of this money will go for infrastructure projects and pandemic relief, but there will be plenty left to play with. Here are some suggestions:
Give as much money back to the taxpayers as possible. It will be needed to offset inflation and huge tax increases.
Put extra money into the rainy day fund. With the ever-worsening crisis at our southern border, some of those buses carrying those who entered illegally are bound to be headed our way.
Increase the minimum wage for all state employees to at least $15 per hour.
Fund a real investigation of the Virginia Parole Board shenanigans.
Establish a committee to study the decriminalization of all drugs, such as cocaine and marijuana.
Provide seed money for the new entrepreneurs who will be opening the marijuana dispensaries. The transition from street dealer to a brick-and-mortar enterprise will be costly and banks won’t loan money for this purpose as cannabis is still illegal in the federal government's eyes.
Task the Virginia Cooperative Extension program to prepare a pamphlet on the cultivation and harvesting procedures for those wishing to grow their own marijuana. Dispensaries won’t be convenient to rural areas.
Legalize brothels for all of those localities that are getting the new casinos. It only makes sense; we have legalized every other heretofore sin, so why not the world’s oldest profession?
Pass legislation to require a picture ID for voting. Everything else of value requires an ID. If voting is the most important thing that we do, shouldn't the taxpayers be assured of its integrity? How do the non-ID folks claim things like welfare, food stamps, etc.? Are we giving away tax dollars to just anyone who asks?
Robert J. Vikmanis.
Henrico.