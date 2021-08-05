Letter to the Editor, Aug. 6, 2021: National calamity calls for patriotism

National calamity
calls for patriotism
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
One would think that people who are concerned about the preservation of life would be willing to be vaccinated against the deadly virus. But sadly, a great number of them —partly due to misinformation about vaccination or conspiratorial theories — are hesitant or outright opposed. Not only are they exposing themselves to the virus, but more importantly, exposing other unvaccinated people. Millions have been hospitalized, and some who survived face short- or long-term medical problems.
Scientists have worked around the clock to develop a serum that has proven to be a safe and efficient immunization against the COVID-19 virus that also can prevent hospitalization of those afflicted by the much more dangerous delta variant, which has started to spread globally.
The much-cherished individual freedom likewise is a deterrent to immunization, but this freedom ought to come with responsibility toward others. A sense of patriotism is called for when a national calamity is involved.
The statistics are unsettling and grim. Only 49.8% of the nation’s population has been vaccinated. Total accumulated cases aggregate 35.2 million and deaths are 627,000 and rising. Roughly 83% of new cases are due to the delta variant.
The hard work in combating the virus and getting it under control is threatened by a new wave of the virus with the delta variant, which easily could set back the progress achieved by the administration and individual states, and likely have a detrimental effect on the nation’s economy.
Ole Giese.
Richmond.