Letter to the Editor, Aug. 6, 2021: National calamity calls for patriotism

National calamity

calls for patriotism

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

One would think that people who are concerned about the preservation of life would be willing to be vaccinated against the deadly virus. But sadly, a great number of them —partly due to misinformation about vaccination or conspiratorial theories — are hesitant or outright opposed. Not only are they exposing themselves to the virus, but more importantly, exposing other unvaccinated people. Millions have been hospitalized, and some who survived face short- or long-term medical problems.

Scientists have worked around the clock to develop a serum that has proven to be a safe and efficient immunization against the COVID-19 virus that also can prevent hospitalization of those afflicted by the much more dangerous delta variant, which has started to spread globally.

The much-cherished individual freedom likewise is a deterrent to immunization, but this freedom ought to come with responsibility toward others. A sense of patriotism is called for when a national calamity is involved.