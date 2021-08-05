Letter to the Editor, Aug.6, 2021: Vaccine given to millions no longer experimental

Vaccine given to millions
no longer experimental
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his Aug. 5 Letter to the Editor, John Madison three times refers to the "experimental vaccine" as he tries to make his point that people who forgo the vaccine are not dangerous or irresponsible. It is fair to say that a vaccine that has been administered to hundreds of millions of people worldwide safely and effectively, with minimal side effects, over the past 15 months is no longer experimental.
I would suggest that he get his vaccine, if he hasn't already, so I don't have to go to his funeral.
Tom Ward.
Manakin Sabot.