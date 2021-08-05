Letter to the Editor, Aug. 6, 2021: Writer's mask arguments shocking, reprehensible

Writer's mask arguments

shocking, reprehensible

In his July 30 op-ed in the RTD, Mark Theissen’s argument against requirements for wearing masks indoors is reprehensible. He says that they’re unnecessary because only five-thousands of a percent of vaccinated people have died from COVID-19. Why, that’s “only 849” (his words) dead Americans. Obviously none of those were someone he mourned. It’s shocking he considers this line of thought defensible. I’d like to think that most people wouldn’t mind the bit of hassle of wearing a mask indoors if it meant the possibility of saving even one life.