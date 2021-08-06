Letter to the Editor, Aug. 7, 2021: Dirty Harry's policeman needed, but not wanted?

Dirty Harry's policeman

needed, but not wanted?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I just saw a rerun of the movie, "Dirty Harry," featuring actor Clint Eastwood, and thought what a perfect example of the law and order police officer needed on the streets of our cities across the country where violent crime is eroding civilization.

Harry was obviously no coddler of criminals. He displayed little, if any, sensitivity or empathy for psychopathic behavior. His mission was justice, and the preservation of law and order. Harry would get low marks from today's woke crowd. He was too mean, too tough, and unwilling to understand the plight of the downtrodden criminal.

As crime grows in our cities with undeterred theft, vandalism, and young men killing each other as well as innocent bystanders, a brigade of Harrys would make a difference — if supported by the politicians. But mayors — Bill de Blasio of New York City, Lori Lightfoot of Chicago, Ted Wheeler of Portland, Jacob Frey of Minneapolis, Jenny Durkan of Seattle, and Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., to name a few — seem more committed to promoting diversity and equity than protecting their own citizens from crime.