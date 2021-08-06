Letter to the Editor, Aug. 7, 2021: Hospitals don't require staffs to be vaccinated

Hospitals don't require
staffs to be vaccinated
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently, I was a patient at St. Francis Hospital in Chesterfield County for treatment of a serious infection. The medical care I received from doctors and nurses was superb and the hospital facility was of the highest quality.
As an older patient with a severely compromised immune system due to a pre-existing condition, however, I was shocked to discover that neither the medical staff nor support personnel are required to be vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus. This is not a problem for St. Francis alone. It is the policy being followed in all Richmond area hospitals. This is unconscionable, especially for an institution bearing the name of St. Francis. Can you imagine St. Francis placing anyone at greater risk, particularly a sick person in his care?
This is an issue for the hospital administration of Bon Secours, which operates an institution where sick patients are forced to encounter a life-threatening risk. And this is also a problem for the hospital staff members caring for vulnerable persons while willingly exposing them to an even greater threat. Surely, even minimum standards of medical care and human ethics demand more than this. Hospital employees need to be vaccinated particularly considering the more dangerous strains of the virus that are now surging. Patients entering a hospital are facing enough of a challenge without having their health further compromised by unvaccinated personnel. One’s life should not be imperiled simply by entering a hospital.