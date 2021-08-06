Letter to the Editor, Aug. 7, 2021: Hospitals don't require staffs to be vaccinated

Hospitals don't require

staffs to be vaccinated

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recently, I was a patient at St. Francis Hospital in Chesterfield County for treatment of a serious infection. The medical care I received from doctors and nurses was superb and the hospital facility was of the highest quality.

As an older patient with a severely compromised immune system due to a pre-existing condition, however, I was shocked to discover that neither the medical staff nor support personnel are required to be vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus. This is not a problem for St. Francis alone. It is the policy being followed in all Richmond area hospitals. This is unconscionable, especially for an institution bearing the name of St. Francis. Can you imagine St. Francis placing anyone at greater risk, particularly a sick person in his care?