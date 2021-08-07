Letter to the Editor, Aug 8, 2021: Bill Lohmann's columns often offer life lessons

Bill Lohmann's columns

often offer life lessons

Columnist Bill Lohmann is a Richmond treasure. On a regular basis, he invites RTD readers to share his travels from Tangier Island to the hollows of Southwest Virginia. All of his columns are interesting but more importantly, they frequently highlight an individuals who display character traits or noteworthy personal achievements.

Lohmann's Aug. 3 column was received like a life preserver in the swirling crosscurrent news of mass shootings, mutating viruses and ineffective leadership by elected officials. It chronicles the impact of a former Dominion Energy employee, now working for Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, who mentored his 8-year-old "lunch buddy" from the Blackwell community some 20 years ago. Fast forward to today and that 8-year-old boy has reconnected with his lunch buddy and credits him with changing the direction of his life.