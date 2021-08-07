Letter to the Editor, Aug. 8, 2021: Make masks mandatory for school students, staff

Make masks mandatory

for school students, staff

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In writing this letter, we are two doctors who represent a total of nine physicians who also are mothers to children in public school. We are asking all area school boards to require mandatory masking in public schools.

We are joined in this call to action by every major medical and scientific organization, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education.

Masking is the most important thing we can do to protect our teachers, staff, students and families when children return to in-person learning. It is an evidenced-based, low-risk intervention that allows us to prioritize in-person instruction for our children.