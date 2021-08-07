Letter to the Editor, Aug. 8, 2021: Make masks mandatory for school students, staff

Make masks mandatory
for school students, staff
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In writing this letter, we are two doctors who represent a total of nine physicians who also are mothers to children in public school. We are asking all area school boards to require mandatory masking in public schools.
We are joined in this call to action by every major medical and scientific organization, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education.
Masking is the most important thing we can do to protect our teachers, staff, students and families when children return to in-person learning. It is an evidenced-based, low-risk intervention that allows us to prioritize in-person instruction for our children.
Most COVID-19 infections in Virginia are from the delta variant, which is much more transmissible than the initial variant. While vaccines are effective, breakthrough infections occur and those people might transmit the viruses to others. It still will be many months, at best, until a vaccine is available to children ages 5-11. Children account for almost a quarter of COVID-19 infections, and up to 10% of them develop symptoms of "long" virus cases including fatigue, headache, abdominal pain and lack of concentration. Even a mild COVID-19 disease in children would lead to further school disruption and closures during recommended isolation.
To make masking optional would be to ignore the advice of every scientific and medical organization in the country. It would be reckless and would add to the burden of illnesses and possible deaths from this brutal disease.
We serve at the bedside of patients who are breathless and dying of COVID-19. You trust us to care for your children. Please trust our advice and experience.
Let’s do the right thing and require mandatory masking for all public school students and staff.
Megan Lemay, M.D.
Internal Medicine.
Tiffany Kimbrough, M.D.
Pediatrics.
Richmond.