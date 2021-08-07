Letter to the Editor, Aug. 8, 2021: Many still suffer from halted VEC benefits

Many still suffer from
halted VEC benefits
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I — and many others — are in the same boat because the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) stopped our unemployment benefits without any letter, email or phone call.
My Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payment stopped three months ago without any warning. VEC claimed the system had technical difficulties. And after a few weeks, VEC started making payments again. I never have been reimbursed for those three unpaid weeks.
On June 22, VEC stopped my PUA payments — again without any notification. I called the VEC hotline dozens of times. Nobody was available to talk and nobody ever picked up the phone. Finally I was able to get someone through their online chat. I explained my problem and how much I struggle without payments. She was extremely rude and ended the chat without doing anything to help.
Since then, I have not been able to reach anybody at the VEC office.
Via Facebook, I became a member of very nice group called PUA - Payment Stopped Virginia. We number 100 people and all are in the same boat without any money to survive. We all are struggling financially and many of us are very afraid of becoming homeless. I have filed for a bankruptcy court date and now am facing homelessness if I cannot find help paying rent.
We called many times to Gov. Ralph Northam’s office and to VEC Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess, and nobody cares about our problem. It’s past time for this system to change. I hope the General Assembly will provide relief to people whose benefits have been cut off without explanation and reform the VEC so that this doesn’t happen again.
Natela Chubinidze.
Reston.