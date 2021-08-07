Letter to the Editor, Aug. 8, 2021: Many still suffer from halted VEC benefits

Many still suffer from

halted VEC benefits

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I — and many others — are in the same boat because the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) stopped our unemployment benefits without any letter, email or phone call.

My Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payment stopped three months ago without any warning. VEC claimed the system had technical difficulties. And after a few weeks, VEC started making payments again. I never have been reimbursed for those three unpaid weeks.

On June 22, VEC stopped my PUA payments — again without any notification. I called the VEC hotline dozens of times. Nobody was available to talk and nobody ever picked up the phone. Finally I was able to get someone through their online chat. I explained my problem and how much I struggle without payments. She was extremely rude and ended the chat without doing anything to help.

Since then, I have not been able to reach anybody at the VEC office.