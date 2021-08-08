Letter to the Editor, Aug. 9, 2021: Basic business profits not based on skill games

Basic business profits

not based on skill games

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Convinced store owners now say they want an extension of permission to put skill games in their stores. They say they would not turn a profit without them and that the games are essential to stay in business. How about movie theaters as their revenues have tanked? They could put the machines in their lobbies and increase profit. It also is a great idea for bowling alleys. Goodness, have they lost revenue. It would be a great thing to put in the terminals of airports as airline profits are razor-thin. Customers also could play skill games while waiting in a laundromat. That surely would make the owners more profit.

The fact is that the vast majority of convenience stores always have been profitable, not only from the gas, but all of the stuff they sell inside. Why would owners have kept these stores if they weren’t profitable before skill games arrived? People don’t go to convenience stores to watch a movie, bowl, wash their clothes or catch a plane.