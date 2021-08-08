Letter to the Editor, Aug. 9, 2021: Political donations need shareholder approval

Political donations need

shareholder approval

Regarding a recent RTD article sharing that Dominion Energy donated $200,000 to Attorney General Mark Herring, it was quite disturbing to read that the Dominion spokesman, Rayhan Daudani, stated that all political contributions are paid by Dominion shareholders. As one of thousands of Dominion customers and shareholders, I have no recall of any proxy or request for such contributions. Dominion either should discontinue this practice or at least formally provide an opportunity for its shareholders to vote for approval or denial on its next annual proxy.