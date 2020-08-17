Letter to the Editor, August 18, 2020: All Americans should have equal rights

All Americans should
have equal rights
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am Colombian and immigrated here more than a year ago. Since then, I've gotten involved with Virginia Organizing. Both myself and the organization stand behind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). We totally disagree with what President Donald Trump has said about no longer accepting new applications for DACA and requiring recipients to submit renewal applications every year, when before it was every two years.
The president’s actions directly go against a Supreme Court decision in June that decided that Trump's efforts to end the DACA program did not have enough legal support and the program was to continue. Reducing or eliminating the DACA program could destroy families and harm the Latino community, since DACA has allowed many families to work and drive legally.
DACA also has benefited the United States because migrants contribute to the economy and culture here. The country would not function without the hard work that Latinos do. It is time that we all have equal rights, whether we came here as children or adults, because there should be no divisions or racism. We all are from the same American continent.
Consuelo Carabali.
Richmond.