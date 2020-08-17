Letter to the Editor, August 18, 2020: Do we still live in a republic?

Do we still live
in a republic?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I thought I lived in a state that was governed by elected representatives. How old-fashioned of me.
In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam alone decides when and which businesses may open and whether we may attend church. In Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney unilaterally decides to take down Confederate statues, despite a statute requiring public input and a decision by City Council. Now, the Virginia Supreme Court has decreed, without argument or a case before it, to deprive landowners of their common law and statutory right to contract, and to remove tenants who can't, or won't pay their rent.
Benjamin Franklin is widely quoted as saying, when asked at the conclusion of the constitutional convention, what form of government had been created, "A republic (representative democracy) — if you can keep it." In Virginia, we have lost it.
What has happened to my state — and why aren't more people appalled?
William C. Boyce Jr.
Richmond