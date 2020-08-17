Letter to the Editor, August 18, 2020: Take action to ensure your vote counts

Take action to ensure
your vote counts
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On Aug. 14, the RTD reported that the United States Postal Service might not be able to deliver timely ballots in 46 states. The same day, President Donald Trump admitted on a Fox News interview that he is choking off critical post office funding to suppress absentee voting by mail. Do not let this assault on free and fair elections stop you from exercising your rights.
Thanks to new laws passed by Virginia's Democrats, Virginians do not need an excuse or application to vote early or absentee, so consider these options as Election Day approaches:
• Check your registration status online at elections.virginia.gov to make sure you are registered to vote;
• Bring your ID and vote early in person at your local registrar or satellite voting office between Sept. 18 and Oct. 31. Curbside voting and accessible equipment are available by request;
• If you are voting absentee by mail, fill your ballot out and mail it back immediately;
• Better yet, bypass the mail and return your completed ballot in person to the Office of the General Registrar by 7 p.m., Nov. 3 (a courier service or another person may not deliver it for you);
• Vote in person between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at your designated polling place. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you are allowed to vote by law.
Finally, sign up with your registrar's office to work at a polling place on Election Day. With the pandemic sidelining many workers, your presence might make a big difference.
Meredith Baker.
Midlothian.