Letter to the Editor, August 18, 2020: Trump's record starkly different from Biden's

Trump's record starkly
different from Biden's
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I couldn’t agree more with Ben Ragsdale’s recent letter “Biden-Harris ticket sharp contrast to Trump."
After the country suffered through eight years of the Obama-Biden malaise, in less than two years the Trump-Pence team rebuilt America’s economy to record high levels and brought jobs lost by the previous administration back to America. President Donald Trump lowered everyone’s taxes and brought unemployment levels down to record low numbers — including minority unemployment. Not bad for a nonpolitician.
Were it not for COVID-19, Trump’s economy still would be roaring. In 2009, the Obama-Biden administration took 6 months to declare the H1N1 influenza a public health emergency after it already had infected millions of Americans. In stark contrast, Trump’s decisive actions declared the coronavirus a national emergency and restricted travel from China mere weeks after it was first reported in January. Several drug companies now say they are on track to provide a vaccine in record time before the end of year.
After a half-century in Washington, D.C., Joe Biden has no record to run on. He promises to raise taxes and favors cutting police funding. His record on race even prompted his new running-mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., to humiliate him during a primary debate.
Harris is much like the socialist U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. She favors free health care to undocumented immigrants and champions a universal basic income — both of which would be paid for by increasing everyone’s taxes. She supports U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal, and wants to abolish all cash bail, eliminate fracking and reduce police funding. That is why police unions and associations support Trump.
The only one who can restore his record-setting economy is Trump. If you want to benefit from that and don’t want your taxes raised or a socialist agenda implemented, you have to vote for Trump on Nov. 3.
Larry Herbst.
Sandy Hook.