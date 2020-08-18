Letter to the Editor, August 19, 2020: It is time to demand better postal service

It is time to demand
better postal service
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
CEOs who fail to manage their companies profitably are held accountable by their boards of directors. Boards do not often look favorably on CEOs who repeatedly try to blame others when a company remains in the red. CEO failure to obtain a positive bottom line inevitably results in termination, such as in the case of John Stanley, former CEO of Rite Aid, and Dennis Muilenburg, former CEO of Boeing.
Louis DeJoy was appointed postmaster general of the United States Postal Service in May 2020. He reportedly said he wanted to run the Postal Service more like a business. To date, he has not increased revenue nor has he increased the timely delivery of mail despite making multiple structural changes, including removing more than a dozen mail processing machines mail that sorted more than 30,000 pieces of mail per hour. It had been reported that 671 additional mail processing machines would be removed. Mail would be held in the post office one or more additional days, further slowing delivery. Yet despite poorer performance, DeJoy remains at the helm of the Postal Service.
In the face of an increasing mail delivery slowdown, President Donald Trump has chosen to throw up his hands, announce his acceptance of ever-slowing deliveries and continue to let DeJoy lead the Postal Service. He has not held DeJoy accountable to increased financial stability or to the timely delivery of mail-in ballots, absentee ballots, or the timely delivery of critical medications delivered to thousands of citizens every day. No board would accept DeJoy’s poor performance and Trump should not either.
It is time to hold Trump accountable for his failure to do his job and to demand that ballots, medications and all first class mail are delivered on time.
Jill Mercier.
New Kent.