Letter to the Editor, August 19, 2020: Poor leadership has enabled destruction
Letter to the Editor, August 19, 2020: Poor leadership has enabled destruction

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent riots and destruction of property in Richmond are an absolute disgrace. Businesses, places of worship, schools and court buildings all have been vandalized. Peaceful protests have been hijacked by thugs and criminals.

These homegrown terrorists have been enabled by the incompetent leadership of Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. The two of them did little to stem the violence. Richmond and the state of Virginia are in sore need of new leadership.

G. Michael Rowland.

Chesterfield.

