Letter to the Editor, August 19, 2020: What's the end game with COVID-19 cases?

What's the end game
with COVID-19 cases?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If we could take politics out of it and look at COVID-19 with an open mind, we should be asking what our end game is. What is the magic formula that will allow us to sound the all-clear? Is it zero cases? It took almost 200 years to eradicate Small Pox.
Less than half of the U.S. opts to receive the annual flu vaccine. Yet, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60,000 Americans die of the flu each year. Florida averages more than 200,000 deaths each year, from all causes. I understand COVID-19 can be deadly for some, but strawberries, peanuts, shell fish and driving also can kill. Is hugging grandma really more dangerous than driving in rush hour traffic?
When do we decide that our quality of life outweighs the risks of this virus? We need to either get busy living, or we get busy dying.
Rick Court.
Chester.