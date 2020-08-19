Letter to the Editor, August 20, 2020: RPS must offer all kids private education

RPS must offer all
kids private education
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As we move from summer into fall and the schools reopen, Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond City Council and the School Board are committing a grave injustice that must be corrected.
The Richmond School Board moved to have online virtual instruction only, which comes at the expense of the most at-risk students.
The mayor and City Council must immediately enact a school voucher program for all parents to fund private school educations this fall that offer face-to-face education. Pay for it with the schools' budget.
It is simply not fair to have one bloated budget that was designed for in-person classes, then change the method of delivery, and still expect the same bloated budget. We should be able to eliminate virtually all overhead and administration. Half the work, half the pay.
The goal should be to get the best bang for the buck — not the continued mediocrity our leaders seem to be comfortable with.
Mike Dickinson,
Candidate, 1st District City Council.
Richmond.