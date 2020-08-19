Letter to the Editor, August 20, 2020: Sierra Club promoted several racist myths

Sierra Club promoted
several racist myths
Editor, Times Dispatch:
The Sierra Club recently issued a mea culpa for John Muir, a club founder, because of his racist views. In these views, he denigrated and discounted indigenous peoples, among others, which helped the Sierra Club and other organizations generate myths associated with our American forests. These myths and the realities include:
• The myth that American forests were wilderness before European settlement. The reality is that America was only labeled as “wilderness” by European settlers while these forests were home to pre-1491 Native Americans;
• The myth that before European intervention, America’s forests were pristine and untrammeled. In reality, recent research emphasizes that Eastern forests were used and shaped by indigenous peoples for thousands of years;
• The myth that forests should consist mainly of old, big trees with closed canopies. The reality is that lightning and human-caused fire created dynamically diverse forests in age-class and structure for thousands of years before European settlement.
These myths form a foundation for the Sierra Club and similar organizations to ”protect” our public forests by resisting national forest management, especially sustainable timber harvests. These organizations likely are helping damage our aging public forests by choking out diversity — especially critical young forest growth. These myths, based on discounting Indigenous peoples and their influence, present an example of how one man’s racism can lead an organization astray. To what degree will the Sierra Club now respond by advocating for sustainable national forest management (including Virginia's George Washington and Jefferson National Forests) to restore a historical range of diversity essential to forest health, resiliency and habitat for hundreds of wildlife species? Simply apologizing for past racists won’t correct current positions based on racist beliefs.
Wayne Thacker.
Bumpass.