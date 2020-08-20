Letter to the Editor, August 21, 2020: Bike lanes are a hazard for bikers

Bike lanes are a
hazard for bikers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
During the 1980s, I commuted by bicycle on a daily basis. There were no bike lanes then and I always stayed to the right of the right lane. I never rode against the curb (or on the sidewalk or against traffic) as the bike lanes now have it set up.
This is due to fact that debris always washes to the curbing with the crest of the road that helps water drain. Since the city does not regularly clean this area, there is much trash and debris in the established bike lanes that can lead to flat tires. Larger debris has the potential of wrecking a bike and its rider.
If I was now commuting, I never would use the bike lanes for this reason. I do not know of any regulation that would prevent me from doing so. Bike riders have the same privileges and responsibilities as cars do under current law. The way bike lanes are now being set up is a hazard for all.
Kent Kannegieter.
Glen Allen.