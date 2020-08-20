Letter to the Editor, August 21, 2020: Obama administration saw pretty good results

Obama administration
saw pretty good results
In today's world, we can access information at the click of a button. We don't have to drive to the library and spend time leafing through ponderous books to check things out. When I read Larry Herbst's letter, "Trump's record starkly different from Biden's," I couldn't help but think that he didn't take the few minutes required to check out government statistics. Apparently he just believed what he was told.
If you google the gross domestic product for the past 15 years, and google unemployment figures for the past 15 years, you get a clearer picture on what happened. And Herbst obviously doesn't remember what happened in 2008 with the financial crisis. When Barack Obama and Joe Biden took office in January 2009, we were on the brink of a worldwide financial meltdown. It was the closest thing to the repeat of the Great Depression in the 1930s. We were loosing 500,000 to 700,000 jobs a month, the unemployment rate zoomed to near 12%, and the stock market took a dive down to around 7,000. There were rampant foreclosures across the county. Eight years later, the unemployment figure was a 5%, the stock market rose to more than 18,000. And the Affordable Care Act became the law of the land, prohibiting insurance companies from denying coverage for pre-existing conditions. A good first step. Hardly a socialist outcome. Not perfect, but very acceptable results considering where the Obama administration started from.
Bobby Silver.
Richmond.