Letter to the Editor, August 21, 2020: Police need access to mental health facilities

Police need access to
mental health facilities
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Sheriff Karl Leonard's recent column "A practical pathway to defunding police" highlighted how having 24/7 access to mental health care helps the police and people with those issues. In Richmond, police spend much time accompanying people who have temporary detention orders — often waiting hours even after they have reached a hospital until mental care assessments can be performed. As Leonard mentioned, jails have large numbers of incarcerated people who have primary mental health issues. Access to mental health care quickly might de-escalate situations that are dangerous to police, the people experiencing them, and their families and neighbors. No one wants to confront a person who is not thinking rationally.
As a child, my immigrant father and his family (including me) resided on the grounds of one of the very large state institutions in New York that housed thousands of patients. With the introduction of major tranquilizers around 1955, many patients were able to be released. The populations of these institutions significantly dropped. As a child, however, I saw the increased numbers of homeless, lost souls (mostly chronic, nonviolent schizophrenics) wandering around the small town where I lived and went to school. Budgetary issues subsequently forced the closure of many residential psychiatric institutions, which today could serve to protect and treat those with more chronic mental health issues or those who need in-patient stabilization.
Although there is need for quick community access to mental health workers, consideration and funding for longer-term residential facilities should also be maximized.
Lydia Kernitsky.
Midlothian.