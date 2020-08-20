Letter to the Editor, August 21, 2020: Protesting at people's home still is wrong

Protesting at people's
homes still is wrong
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Michael Paul Williams is correct in his recent oped column criticizing the protesters who invaded the homes and neighborhoods of our elected officials.
Besides being a disgusting attempt at intimidation, this protest tactic represents a sad ignorance of the methods of white supremacists throughout this country’s history. In his landmark history of Reconstruction, "America's Unfinished Revolution, 1863-1877," Eric Foner writes that in parts of the South, Black activists and Blacks holding public office “daily faced the threat of violence [and] lived in constant fear. Their houses [were] surrounded by disguised bands in the night time, threatening their lives if they [did] not desist in their political course.”
One hundred and fifty years later, can’t we do any better?
Alexander McCauley.
Richmond.