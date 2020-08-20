Letter to the Editor, August 21, 2020: Reader won't miss disrespectful pro ball

Reader won’t miss
disrespectful pro ball
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am anxious to see college sports start again so I can watch my favorite teams compete, just as so many other fans are.
I could care less if the professional teams play or not. I have a real problem with so many of their players taking a knee during the national anthem. These players need to thank God they live in this country and are able to make the absurd amounts of money that so many of them do. I cannot watch the disrespect.
These athletes could move to Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, or other countries and stand for those flags.
Fans need to stop watching the so-called pros. What would they do for money then?
Ralph Walker.
Chesterfield.