Letter to the Editor, August 22, 2020: Positive change won't come from violence

Positive change won't
come from violence
Editor, Times Dispatch:
Having been a resident of the city of Richmond since my family home was annexed from Chesterfield County in the early 1970s (thanks to Judge Robert Merhige for making that decision), I am heartsick at all the destruction that has been occurring in recent months. Recently I read that the police will arrest and charge whomever removed a sign near the Lee Monument that illegally was erected.
Why are they so focused on arresting that individual? Why don't they seem to be putting forth much effort to hold accountable the individuals who have desecrated monuments and destroyed citizens' property? The city's administration has shown it has different priorities, as many citizens have expressed. I read a recent article in the New York Post that described the success New York City had when it applied the principles of the broken windows theory. New York City officials chose to address both minor and major law infractions, thus reducing crime. Unfortunately, that has been negated since the leadership there changed.
When illegal actions go unchecked in Richmond, it gives credence to the broken windows theory. At this point in time I am embarrassed by this behavior and ashamed to admit that I reside in this city — or Virginia for that matter. I struggle to be proud of what we represent to others in the United States. When is positive change going to happen that does not involve violence or destruction by individuals who are reacting with emotions versus rational intellect as past protests have encouraged people to do?
L. Ann Wilson.
Richmond.