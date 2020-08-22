Letter to the Editor, August 23, 2020: Spanberger addressed COVID-19 concerns

Spanberger addressed
COVID-19 concerns
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In February it started to dawn on my colleagues and me in emergency services just how big of an impact COVID-19 was going to have on our country. As a registered nurse, I then began to systematically reach out to politicians across Virginia to warn them and to beg them to help us get ready for what was coming. Many were sympathetic to my concerns and I was promised action from representatives on both sides of the political aisle, from school board members to senators.
Only one person truly took my concerns to heart. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, sat and listened. I told her then how much testing we would need to do to be able to stay ahead of the virus. I warned her what the consequences would be on our medical system in underserved rural Virginia, to our economy and to our children. She took those concerns directly to the White House, briefing Vice President Mike Pence on the things I and others told her. Had the Trump administration listened then, we might not be where we find ourselves today.
Unfortunately, we can't go back and mend the incompetent response that brought us here. But what we can do is make sure we send her strong voice that speaks for every Virginian and every working Virginia family back to Washington this fall. She is someone who is willing to stand up and fight for those of us on the front lines. She will work tirelessly for the people, not corporate interests or out-of-state billionaires.
Kellen Squire.
Barboursville.