Letter to the Editor, August 24, 2020: Don't punish businesses for Richmond's problems

Don't punish businesses
for Richmond's problems
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
How terrible our beautiful capital city of Richmond has become. Opinions have been voiced by several people who have stated they never would spend another cent in the city. I understand their feelings, yet we all must realize it was not the city or the folks who have invested in the city.
Leaders who did not act were the ones who caused terrible destruction. I do not live in Richmond but I love the city. So, two things to do: Vote and please support those businesses and store owners who now are faced with the possible loss of their livelihood.
Ann Coffin.
Colonial Heights.