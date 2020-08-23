Letter to the Editor, August 24, 2020: Most law officers are good and decent

Most law officers are
good and decent
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin should have been terminated well before he detained George Floyd. His record indicated a propensity for abuse. His behavior was not a training issue, but one of character that had been exposed early in his career. A resolution should have occurred earlier.
Media is generalizing that all law enforcement (LE) officers are racist, abuse power and further their own personal agendas. This is not true. Yes, some officers should not be retained and LE management duties must involve ensuring errant behavior is corrected or termination occurs. The majority of LE are dedicated, and uphold their oath to serve and protect all people. As one oath says: “And if necessary, lay down my life rather than swerve from my sworn duty”.
Remember, it was law enforcement officers who ran into the danger on 9/11. While high-profile events make headlines, incidents of this nature, though smaller, happen daily with little notice — it’s their mission. And for that, their reward is vilification by a vocal minority with signs that read: "Cops are crooks," "Cops should die," and "Disband, defund the police." When those groups are lauded by the media, what is the result? We see early retirements, and police officers moving to other careers, to be replaced by inferior candidates. Good people will not want to serve in LE under the current circumstances.
If the goal is to have LE of inferior quality and character, keep up the blue hate. Or, fix the problem: Insist on strong management, don’t hesitate to eliminate inept personnel, respect good LE who put their lives on the line every day to protect this American privilege; and stop expressing uninformed opinions on how things should be done.
David J. Leach,
Former NCIS agent.
White Stone.