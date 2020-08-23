Letter to the Editor, August 24, 2020: Taylor on statue removal

Was statue removal
deal political payback?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
According to the recent news story “Stoney donor tied to firm that removed statues” it appears that Richmond’s Mayor Levar Stoney is not above using his office to pay back his political allies. Unfortunately, that is expected these days.
What I find insulting is that no one went to any length to hide the scam. The company, which had ties to Stoney contributor Devon Henry, was formed only 10 days before Stoney ordered the removal of the statues on Monument Avenue. That’s crass. It seems those involved did not care if they were discovered or not. Couldn't they have at least pretended to be concerned with public opinion? We deserve more consideration than this.
In the end, it is an ill wind that does not blow somebody some good. The $1.8 million paid to Henry’s company came out of the city’s budget, and obviously was collected through taxes, licenses, fees, parking tickets and so forth. Surely a portion of it will find it’s way back into Stoney’s political coffers in the form of campaign contributions.
Democrats have argued for public financing of campaigns for years. Looks like they got it.
James E. Taylor.
Henrico.