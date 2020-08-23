Letter to the Editor, August 24, 2020: The good economy started with Obama

The good economy
started with Obama
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read Larry Herbst's letter "Trump's record starkly different from Biden's" in which he stated the "Trump-Pence team rebuilt America's economy to record levels and brought jobs lost by previous administration." Herbst and many others are mistaken in that assumption. The economy started its downward spiral at the end of the George W. Bush administration.
President Barack Obama convened a bipartisan commission to address the economy. Subsequently, the Economic Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 passed both houses of Congress. The economy started turning around then and continued to do so until and after President Donald Trump was elected.
In my opinion, Trump is due no credit for turning the economy around.
Michael Boykin.
Richmond.