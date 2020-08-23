Letter to the Editor, August 24, 2020: There's no escaping this virus' impact

There's no escaping
this virus' impact
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The coronavirus has caused major disruptions to daily life in our country and around the world. It has affected three critical areas — the economy, education and health (medical).
Many millions are unemployed due to businesses shut down to prevent the spread of infections. Many people have applied for state unemployment benefits. The federal government stepped in with an extra $600 per week pay in addition to the states' payments. However, the $600 expired at the end of July.
Those affected the hardest are people in service industry jobs such as restaurants, hotels, bars and small businesses. In these jobs, a person has to be at work to be paid. They cannot work remotely from home like many highly skilled jobs.
In education, schools and colleges are deciding whether to open virtually or hold in-person classes. There is a lot of division on the matter. The group most affected by virtual school are elementary students. A parent must be home to ensure the child has the computer, supplies and is, in fact, doing schoolwork. In-person classes also present problems, especially if the teacher must monitor COVID-19 testing, ensure students are wearing masks and social distancing, and observe student interactions.
Several schools have discovered that the virus still finds its way onto campuses, and they have gone back to virtual classes. The medical field has been overwhelmed with a shortage of personal protective equipment, long hours, staff shortages and many deaths. Currently there have been more than 173,000 deaths in the United States.
One's health is priceless and should not be taken lightly. This pandemic truly is a Catch-22 that appears to be coming back for a second time.
Steve Sekerdy.
Richmond.