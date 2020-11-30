Letter to the Editor, Dec. 1, 2020: Empty pedestals tell a story that's not pretty

Empty pedestals tell

a story that's not pretty

I recently returned from Baltimore. While there, I went to visit a museum at Johns Hopkins University. In a beautiful parklike setting across the road, there was an empty pedestal where a statue once stood. I don't know what the statue was but it reminded me of Richmond, where statues also once stood. The empty pedestals tell a story. Baltimore was a once-vibrant city now pocked with boarded-up and derelict buildings, homeless people sleeping in doorways and rough street people accosting pedestrians. It is a picture of things to come for Richmond.