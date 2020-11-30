Letter to the Editor, Dec. 1, 2020: Empty pedestals tell a story that's not pretty

Empty pedestals tell
a story that's not pretty
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I recently returned from Baltimore. While there, I went to visit a museum at Johns Hopkins University. In a beautiful parklike setting across the road, there was an empty pedestal where a statue once stood. I don't know what the statue was but it reminded me of Richmond, where statues also once stood. The empty pedestals tell a story. Baltimore was a once-vibrant city now pocked with boarded-up and derelict buildings, homeless people sleeping in doorways and rough street people accosting pedestrians. It is a picture of things to come for Richmond.
The empty pedestals and graffiti are symbols of a weak, capitulating mayor who let mobs decide the fate of the city. The mobs decided on the statues, and "peaceful" demonstrations. Remember them? They included the smashing of windows, looting and arson, and person-to-person violence while police were told to stand down.
Yes, the empty pedestals tell a story, and it's not pretty.
Craig Gilkison.
Hopewell.